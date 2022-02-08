Rob Van Dam reveals why top AEW star is his pick for Heel of the Year (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam chose a top AEW star as his pick for Heel of the Year at the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. In an exclusive interview, the high-flying legend explained why he picked MJF for the honor.

MJF enjoyed a phenomenal year in 2021. Not only did the 25-year-old guide the Pinnacle to a huge victory at Blood and Guts against the Inner Circle, he carried himself like a star against some of AEW's biggest names.

Friedman defeated Chris Jericho twice and even picked up wins against fellow AEW pillars Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. The Salt of the Earth ended the year in an acclaimed feud with CM Punk, the biggest name in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta, Rob Van Dam was presented with MJF, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Britt Baker and Charlotte Flair as the top five heels of 2021. Mr. Pay-Per-View named the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner as his choice for the award.

"I think maybe, let’s see, I’m just gonna go with the guy that popped in my head. I think MJF really has the fans’ attention. I think he’s super committed from what I understand. What a heel, he’s just committed. He doesn’t laugh at himself or break character that I know, so let’s go with MJF," Van Dam said.

MJF ended CM Punk's undefeated streak in AEW

MJF vs CM Punk was arguably the most high-profile feud in AEW history thus far. It was the company's biggest star facing off with the brightest young talent in the business. The promo battles the two engaged in on Dynamite were must-see segments every week.

The Voice of the Voiceless had amassed an impressive winning streak since his debut with the company, defeating the likes of Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs and Eddie Kingston. During his gauntlet run to face MJF, the former WWE Champion was obliterated by Pinnacle enforcer Wardlow, but still managed to fold the War Dog into a small package for the win.

However, in his hometown of Chicago, CM Punk lost to MJF after a 45-minute classic. Despite using the Dynamite Diamond Ring to win, Friedman came out of the match a huge star and the first man in AEW to defeat The Best in the World.

MJF will address his win on Dynamite this Wednesday. As is usually the case for the former MLW star, it promises to be a must-see segment.

