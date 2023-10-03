Rock band Alter Bridge sends out special message to Edge following AEW debut

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made history during his AEW debut at WrestleDream yesterday. Arguably, the best part was that he used the same entrance music from WWE.

The song called Metalingus was made famous by a rock band called Alter Bridge. After his debut, Alter Bridge took to Twitter and sent its good wishes to the Rated-R Superstar.

“Congrats to our good friend @EdgeRatedR🤘🏻🤘🏻”

Adam came out to deafening cheers as he helped prevent his former tag team partner, Christian, and his gang from attacking Darby Allin and Sting. Copeland took the chair from Christian’s hands and acted as if he would hit Sting, only to turn around and smack Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus.

Copeland will appear next on AEW Dynamite, where he will shed more light on why he came to AEW. His first fight will be against Luchasaurus, as was revealed by Tony Khan at the media scrum yesterday.

Beth Phoenix reveals note left by Edge before WrestleDream appearance

Edge had a great Sunday night as he made his AEW debut, and he did not just shock the fans but also his wife, Beth Phoenix.

Beth took to Twitter to reveal the note her husband left for her before he showed up at WrestleDream.

"Heading to walk the dog be back in a few," it read.

What Copeland did with that note was hilarious. It will also be interesting to see the kind of persona he takes in AEW.

Going by his appearance and his comments at the media scrum, it is evident that he will be introduced as a face. Will that change in a potential feud with Christian? Only time will tell.

What do you make of the Rated-R Superstar’s AEW debut? Sound off in the comments below.

