Ever since AEW Dynamite went off the air on Wednesday night, the entire wrestling world has been buzzing over the apparent partnership currently taking place between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

However, fans always want something more than they're currently getting. Right now, there is hope that it could lead to AEW striking a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, for the two companies to start working together in 2021 and beyond.

Last week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer commented on where things stand between the two companies. He stated that Tony Khan has been talking regularly with Rocky Romero, as it pertains to a potential partnership between AEW and NJPW.

"Khan has been speaking to Rocky Romero regularly of late to try and open doors to New Japan, feeling the odds are better to do something with Harold Meij gone."

Rocky Romero says he's not talking to AEW owner Tony Khan every week

To maintain expectations, Romero spoke on the Talk N' Shop podcast about the possibility of the two companies working together.

"My name is brought up like I'm part of this. People are excited and want to see the possibilities. 'Will New Japan join this situation?' I guess there's a lot of want for New Japan to be involved."

He later went on to clarify just how much he's actually speaking to the AEW owner.

"I guess Meltzer reported that me and Tony Khan are having calls all the time, like every week, which is not true. I'm not talking to Tony weekly. I've talked to Tony in the past, of course. No, [I haven't talked to Tony since AEW/IMPACT relationship]. I talked to Tony maybe a month ago. Maybe more. It's misleading in the fact that 'Rocky and Tony are having weekly phone calls,' which is not true, and who gives a f*** if I talk to Tony? What if he's my friend? No one knows the situation."

So, will AEW and New Japan ever work together? Only time will tell, but as the wrestling world continues to shift, there is probably a better chance now than ever before. It's definitely an exciting time to be a fan of professional wrestling as we enter 2021.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of these quotes.