"I see both sides" - 8-time tag team champion claims that he gives surprising take on MJF's current situation with AEW

Rocky Romero has given his take on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's (MJF's) current situation with AEW.

Friedman's last appearance in the promotion came when he delivered a controversial storyline on an episode of Dynamite. The 26-year-old slammed Tony Khan and expressed his frustrations towards him.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Romero, an 8-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion claimed that he understood both sides of the situation:

“I don't even know how to weigh in on it. It's a tough one to weigh in on,” Rocky said. “I see both sides. I definitely see both sides. You sign a deal, that's what your deal is until it's time for a new one. On MJF's side, he feels it's already time for a new one, and I understand that too, being a talent, 100%."

Road Dogg recently gave his take on MJF possibly transitioning to WWE

Road Dogg recently gave his take on MJF possibly jumping ship from WWE to AEW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that he has no faith in WWE's creative team, to which the real-life Brian James agreed. The former D-Generation X member noted that MJF wouldn't be the same if he signed with WWE in terms of his character:

"Look, I agree. I don't think because I don't think he would work within the same parameters and if he didn't, he wouldn't be there," said James. "Also, he's not a huge guy, I mean his in-ring work is good, he's not gonna move the needle or anything, I don't think. But, nobody does these days so I'm not really dogging him too much."

The Salt of the Earth's last match in AEW was against former Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow, to whom the former lost at Double or Nothing in quick fashion.

Since then, the Long Islander hasn't competed inside the squared circle and it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

