NJPW star shows gratitude to Bryan Danielson

NJPW star Rocky Romero once again stepped through The Forbidden Door last Wednesday when he faced against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite. The bout marked Romero's return to the promotion; he competed on AEW Dark: Elevation earlier this year. Like Romero, NJPW stars like KENTA, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Minoru Suzuki also appeared on AEW programming this year.

On Wednesday, Danielson and Romero kicked off the show by showcasing their technical prowess and athleticism in an exciting match. The wrestling world buzzed about this contest, and Romero expressed his gratitude to fans and Danielson on Twitter the following day.

Romero has over two decades of experience; he has traveled, worked, and drawn houses all over the world. That being said, he is relatively unknown to mainstream audiences. Many fans expressed their excitement about Romero's first appearance on AEW Dynamite because it gave him a chance to be in the spotlight.

Tomohiro Ishii, a popular NJPW star, will follow Romero's footsteps and make his AEW debut on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see who else steps through The Forbidden Door. Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi and Will Ospreay are just a few examples of renowned competitors that fans hope to see in AEW at some point.

Bryan Danielson was victorious against Miro at Full Gear

Miro seemed unstoppable heading into AEW Full Gear, but Bryan Danielson also had plenty of momentum on his side. His win over Romero marked his ninth consecutive victory in a singles bout. With both Miro and The American Dragon at the top of their game, their clash at the pay-per-view was impossible to predict.

The Redeemer dominated the match with his sheer strength, but Danielson endured everything the powerhouse threw at him. In the end, he clinched the victory due to technical submission when he seemingly knocked Miro out.

As a result, Bryan Danielson will challenge the new AEW World Champion, Hangman Page in what promises to be an electric match. Time will tell whether Danielson will win the gold he has been chasing since he arrived in the company.

