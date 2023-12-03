Roderick Strong reacts after his son slaps an AEW personality: "Deserved it"

Roderick Strong, who has been an integral part of the storyline between AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole, had a surprising reaction to his son slapping an AEW personality.

The friendship between Stong and Cole is well documented, and they have worked together across multiple promotions. Due to his long history with Adam Cole, the Master of the Backbreaker could not accept former NXT Champion's friendship with MJF and kept interfering in their storylines. This eventually led to a split between a grumpy Roderick Strong and The Panama City Playboy.

Roderick Strong appeared in the most recent edition of Hey! (EW), along with his wife, Marina Shafir, and son, Troy. On being asked by Shafir about their mission, Troy said it was to meet MJF and get Dad's friend back.

In the end, Strong's son slapped the show host, RJ City, and the family walked away. When the AEW's backstage interviewer complained about the incident on social media, Strong said RJ deserved it.

"Today I became a family therapist. And got assaulted by a child," wrote RJ City.

Roderick Strong replied:

"And deserved it.*"

Here is the Twitter (X) interaction:

AEW's Adam Cole says Kyle O'Reilly is the most important person in his career

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly's careers have been intertwined for a long time. They were a part of the popular faction in WWE NXT, named the Undisputed Era, which included Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish.

The Panama City Playboy recently took to X/Twitter to send a heartfelt message thanking O'Reilly for the role he played in Cole's career. The 34-year-old said he would not have been a wrestler without The Violent Artist.

"The toughest matches of my career have been against @KORcombat. Would not be the wrestler, or the person, without him. Thanks for making me better. There is no Adam Cole without Kyle O’Reilly. Period," posted Adam Cole.

