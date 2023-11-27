Original plans for top faction in WWE; Triple H was a massive fan of them - Reports

Triple H built a few factions during his time in WWE NXT. Undisputed Era was one of the top factions he worked on that lasted between 2017 and 2021. Tripel H and the company had some big plans for the four-man group but ultimately scrapped them, according to one of its members.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly started in NXT as a team in 2017 before Adam Cole joined them. They formed The Undisputed Era in the process.

Roderick Strong joined the trio after betraying Pete Dunne in the finals of the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The group became stronger than ever after Triple H gave it its fourth member and put every single men’s title in NXT at the time on them.

The group disbanded in February 2021 after Adam Cole turned on Kyle O’Reilly. It was one of the biggest faction breakups of all time.

Speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Bobby Fish talked about his time in the Undisputed Era. The former NXT Tag Team Champion noted that there were talks about calling the stable to the main roster, and noted that Triple H was a big fan of the group. However, the plans were ultimately abandoned.

"There were definitely times that it was discussed. How earnest those discussions were, I don’t know. Again, above my pay grade. I wasn’t privy to that side of it, but I know conversations were had. I know that the stuff that we did on Raw and SmackDown, and with Survivor Series and whatever, it was all well received. The segment we did with Hunter on Raw I know went well, and then when we jumped The New Day, and I don’t remember what their name was … FTR … I feel like all those segments were well received," the former WWE star said.

Hunter built many top names in NXT that are doing well in WWE today. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bayley are some of the stars who benefited from working under Triple H in NXT.

Triple H re-signed CM Punk to WWE

Triple H has made many big decisions since taking over the creative team of WWE. The TKO merger has done the company good as Hunter has been able to make some big calls with Vince McMahon on the sidelines.

He made a massive decision by bringing back CM Punk to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. Many in the company were not aware of the massive decision that was taken by the man in charge.

Unfortunately, Undisputed Era never made it to the main roster. All four men could have done extremely well had they been given a chance.

Triple H could work on bringing back the four men to the company for a main roster run. However, it looks like most of them are doing well outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you think The Undisputed Era should have stayed together in WWE for longer? Sound off in the comments section below.

