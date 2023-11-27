Another company tried to rope in CM Punk before his WWE return - Reports

CM Punk made his blockbuster return to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. It took him only two months to land another job after being fired by AEW in September. Recent reports state that another company was interested in him before he signed with WWE.

Punk has been one of the biggest names in sports entertainment for close to two decades. He left WWE a little less than a decade ago, but many fans wanted to see him return to the company at some point.

He returned to the ring for AEW in 2021, but his relationship with Tony Khan fell apart in September 2023. He was ultimately fired from the company.

Several companies tried to approach Punk before WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, successfully signed him back to the Stamford-based promotion. It has been reported that TNA/Impact Wrestling made an offer to the Best in the World.

Ibou of WrestlePurists first claimed that TNA Wrestling had started negotiations in October. PWInsider has backed those claims after CM Punk’s return to WWE. It was reported that a "major money offer" was made, and he found the deal with the company executives "amazing."

TNA Wrestling was close to landing him and hoped to have him present for Bound for Glory Pay-Per-View. Once that did not transpire, they still hoped to sign him to the company for some big matches.

It was eventually Triple H and WWE CEO Nick Khan who won as they signed him before anyone else could. It will likely help the company boost its ratings and merchandise sales. Punk has a huge fan following in the wrestling world and has remained relevant for years, even though he has been away from the WWE ring for nine long years.

CM Punk will enjoy a part-time schedule with the Stamford-based company. This will help the creative team book him for big matches and premium live events and keep the exclusivity alive.

Bill Apter thought CM Punk would do well in TNA Wrestling before he signed with WWE

Many fans wanted to see CM Punk back in WWE. The Stamford-based company tried to keep his Survivor Series 2023 return a secret, but several fans saw it coming.

CM Punk has been one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. As noted earlier, multiple promotions were looking to sign him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast before CM Punk’s WWE return, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter noted that TNA/Impact Wrestling would have been a viable environment for the Best in the World.

"I just have the feeling that TNA would be a good spot for him at this time to help that company grow and for him to be comfortable," Bill Apter said.

You can check out the podcast below:

The fans could see him move to TNA Wrestling for some time after working in the Stamford-based promotion for a few years. It would allow both companies to get a boost.

