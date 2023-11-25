CM Punk could actually go to TNA, says legend: "He felt like part of the family" (Exclusive)

Everyone wonders what is next in store for CM Punk following his unceremonious AEW exit. While WWE is a rumored option, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter explained why TNA/Impact Wrestling could be the ideal company for the controversial star.

CM Punk worked for TNA Wrestling during the early years of his career and was still a relatively unknown name during that phase. Fast forward to 2023, Punk is one of the most high-profile free agents in professional wrestling, with multiple world title reigns in every top company.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter honestly revealed why TNA Wrestling could be a viable environment for CM Punk to do some of his best work.

"I just have the feeling that TNA would be a good spot for him at this time to help that company grow and for him to be comfortable," Bill Apter said. [10:49 - 10:59]

After recently ditching the 'IMPACT Wrestling' name and reverting to their old 'TNA' branding, it feels like the company is riding on a lot of momentum.

Punk also visited TNA in October, and Apter spoke with certain people who were thrilled to have him there. The former WWE Champion felt like he was part of the TNA family, according to the behind-the-scenes inputs received by Apter, who added:

"I think, you know, with the reorganization of TNA and everything that, everybody I talked to backstage loved having him there, and he felt like part of the family. Who knows? I mean, maybe that would be their ticket to growing their product again." [10:11 - 10:35]

Bill Apter on CM Punk's possible return to WWE or AEW

Considering how CM Punk's stint with All Elite Wrestling ended, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believed there was no chance that Tony Khan would ever reunite with the 45-year-old star.

WWE, as expected, has emerged as the most likely destination for Punk, and as we noted earlier, Hall of Famer Teddy Long also made a big prediction about Punk's future. Apter was not sure whether the Best in the World would personally be too keen about working with WWE again but firmly ruled AEW out of the picture.

Apter also mentioned the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) while listing all the choices on Punk's table.

"I don't know if he's too crazy about coming back to WWE, that's all where they all want to see him. He is not going back to AEW, that's for sure. He's not going to Ring of Honor, that's for sure. NWA? Maybe," Bill Apter said. [10:35 - 10:48]

