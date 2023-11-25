Teddy Long thinks he knows about CM Punk's "final destination" (Exclusive)

CM Punk is on a hiatus from wrestling but remains one of the most-mentioned names, as everyone wants to know his next move. Teddy Long recently opened up about Punk and felt the former AEW star was heading back to WWE.

While the focus has been on Survivor Series: WarGames, rumors of CM Punk's possible return to the company are a widely discussed topic, with WWE and the former world champion himself dropping teasers regarding the long-awaited moment.

CM Punk's future was brought up on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, and Teddy Long believed that there was still a lot of hype to see Punk back in the ring. Several returns have failed to have the desired impact in the past, but Long didn't think the same would happen if Punk re-signed with WWE.

The former SmackDown General Manager speculated that apart from WWE, he doesn't see any other landing spot for one of the hottest free agents in the game.

"I don't think so. I think that right now, with the way they are doing it, this could be a tease; that's what it kinda looks like to me. Maybe more of a tease? I think the people want to see CM Punk settle somewhere," said Teddy Long. "Whenever he comes, it's still going to be a big reaction because, like I said, everybody wants to know. I mean, if he comes back to WWE, where else is there to go? You know what I mean? So I think that would be his final destination, and then they will go on from there. But I think it will be just exciting whenever they do it." [9:33 – 10:12]

CM Punk continues to drop hints regarding a return

The fact that Survivor Series: WarGames is happening in Chicago has increased the prospects of seeing Punk wrestle in a WWE ring after years.

Even if the former AEW Champion doesn't show up at the WWE PLE, he has dropped ample hints that he isn't done with wrestling and might just be biding his time before he makes a decision.

In the meantime, Punk is up to his usual tricks, as every second post from his Instagram Stories can be construed as a tease about a comeback.

Living Colour recently released a remastered version of "Cult of Personality," and CM Punk ensured he let fans know he was listening to the iconic song.

Punk also made an interesting comment that might have a link to Survivor Series, which you can check out right here.

