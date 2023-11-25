CM Punk shares major WWE return hint

Controversial star CM Punk has shared another possible hint on social media about a potential WWE return.

Punk returned to professional wrestling in 2021 on the 2nd-ever edition of AEW Rampage. He appeared to be excited about joining the promotion and vowed to work with younger talents.

However, his tenure in AEW was marred by injuries and controversies, and his contract was terminated following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Perry was suspended after the incident and still has not returned to AEW television.

Living Colour has released a remastered version of their smash hit, "Cult of Personality," which also serves as CM Punk's entrance music. Punk has also used "This Fire Burns" by Killswitch Engage in the past while working in WWE. Punk took to his Instagram story today to show that he is listening to the remastered version of his iconic entrance music, as seen in the image below.

Former WWE star RVD claims he heard AEW Collision was created just for CM Punk

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam recently shared that he heard from someone backstage in AEW that Collision was created just for CM Punk.

Speaking with Sportkeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, RVD shared that people backstage in AEW were concerned about the future of Collision following Punk's termination. RVD noted that he was told by someone backstage in the promotion that the show was created for the controversial star.

“People were like, ‘How’s Collision going to go on without CM Punk?’ At first, I didn’t know what they meant and then I was told that that was kind of, like, his show or it was created for him. I was told by somebody. That’s the way somebody put it. So anyway, it seemed like that was his showcasing show or whatever.” [From 05:02 to 05:23]

CM Punk remains one of the most talked about wrestlers today despite not appearing on television for over two months. The 45-year-old has been having fun with fans by sharing cryptic messages as of late on social media.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran following his dismissal from All Elite Wrestling.

Would you like to see Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series tomorrow in Chicago? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.