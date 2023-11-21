CM Punk shares cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk has delivered another cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The promotion is getting set for Survivor Series 2023 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago this Saturday night. CM Punk made his return to wrestling at the United Center in Chicago on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage on August 20, 2021.

However, his time in AEW was ultimately a disappointment, as injuries hampered his title reigns, and backstage controversies led to his contract being terminated. Despite AEW President Tony Khan announcing Punk's firing on September 2, the 45-year-old is still a daily topic of conversation amongst wrestling fans.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk shared another cryptic message on his Instagram story. The former AEW Champion shared an image that reads "Keep every stone they throw at you. You got castles to build". Punk then added the caption "More castles" as seen in his post below.

Punk shares cryptic image on social media.

WWE legend Kane comments on CM Punk possibly returning to the company

Kane recently commented on CM Punk returning to WWE and said that he hopes for best for everyone involved.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kane was asked if he could see the controversial star retuning to WWE for the first time since 2014. Kane noted that it would be a business decision if he returned, and that he has not been paying close attention to Punk's controversies in All Elite Wrestling.

"That [Punk joining WWE] I don't know!" Jacobs stated. "That's a business decision. I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end it's gonna be what everyone thinks is best for business. I really don't know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven't been following it that closely. I always want the best for everybody and hope that happens." [4:32 – 4:53]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

CM Punk has established a loyal fanbase over the years and many are hoping to see him return at Survivor Series this weekend. Only time will tell what the future holds for Punk in the world of professional wrestling.

Do you think Punk will appear at Survivor Series on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.