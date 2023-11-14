CM Punk sends cryptic two-word message ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk has delivered another cryptic message to the wrestling world ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The former WWE Champion returned to professional wrestling on the second edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. All Elite Wrestling sold out of the United Center based on the rumor that he would be returning, only for Tony Khan to announce Punk's termination at the same venue ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision.

The 45-year-old referenced The Black Scorpion from WCW yesterday as fans debate who will be revealed as The Devil in AEW. The controversial star took to his Instagram story again today to share another cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW.

Punk shared an image of popular horror film actor Tom Atkins, who celebrated his 88th birthday today. He also included the words "thrill me" in his post seen below.

Punk's new message on his Instagram story.

Wrestling fans are already having fun with Punk's new post on social media. One fan has hilariously tried to explain how the post means Punk will return to the company at Survivor Series.

Vince Russo doesn't believe WWE will bring CM Punk back

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that CM Punk was never over with casual wrestling fans, and it might not be worth the risk for the company to bring him back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran discussed the possibility of Punk returning to WWE for the first time since 2014. Russo claimed that the former AEW World Champion was never over with the casual viewer and the company doesn't need the money he would bring in.

"I have got to say this, and I have said this all along. When you go back and look at the ratings, CM Punk came after the Attitude Era. Bro ratings were going down when Punk was there. I have said this all along, CM Punk was not over to the casual audience. He was over to the same people Daniel Bryan was over to. He was not over to the casual fans ever. I don't think they need this money. He'll make them merch money out of the yin-yang. No question about it, he'll sell a lot of merch. I don't think it's worth for them to rock the boat," said Vince Russo. [From 04:19 - 05:18]

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling over two months ago but is still discussed on a daily basis by wrestling fans. Only time will tell what the future holds for the controversial star.

Do you think Punk will appear at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

