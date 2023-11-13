CM Punk asks intriguing question amid WWE return speculation

CM Punk has asked an intriguing question amid speculation around his potential return to WWE.

The 45-year-old was fired by All Elite Wrestling ahead of the September 2 episode of AEW Collision at the United Center. Ironically, Punk had made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the same venue on the 2nd episode of Rampage in 2021.

Punk's final match in AEW was a victory over Samoa Joe at All In on August 27. He reportedly was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of the match, and it led to his contract being terminated.

Despite being fired over two months ago, Punk remains a daily topic of conversation in the wrestling world. Many fans want to see the talented performer return, and some believe that it could happen at Survivor Series later this month. However, some fans believe that he could be The Devil – the mysterious character who has been attacking everyone attached to MJF in All Elite Wrestling.

Punk took social media to have some fun with fans and asked an interesting question. He shared an image of The Black Scorpion from WCW and wondered who was behind the mask, as fans have been wondering who is under the devil's mask in AEW for weeks now.

"Who was behind the mask?" he wrote.

Punk shares an interesting message on Instagram.

For reference, The Black Scorpion was a mysterious masked villain brought into WCW to challenge Sting in 1990. The character was eventually revealed to be Ric Flair, but the angle is remembered as one of the company's biggest wasted opportunities, as the storyline fizzled and fans lost interest before the big reveal.

Kane comments on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE

WWE legend Kane recently commented on CM Punk potentially returning to the company after his tumultuous departure in 2014.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kane was asked if he envisions CM Punk returning to WWE. Kane did his best to avoid the question and stated that he wished everyone the best. The veteran added that it will ultimately come down to what is best for business.

"That [Punk joining WWE] I don't know!" Jacobs stated. "That's a business decision. I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end it's gonna be what everyone thinks is best for business. I really don't know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven't been following it that closely. I always want the best for everybody and hope that happens." [4:32 – 4:53]

CM Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was marred by controversy and injuries. It will be interesting to see if the veteran does make an appearance at Survivor Series 2023 later this month in Chicago.

