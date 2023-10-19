Vince Russo recently stated that CM Punk was never a major draw for WWE and that the promotion might not be interested in bringing him back.

Punk was fired from AEW last month after he got into a backstage altercation with Jungle Boy at All In 2023. Since then, there have been rampant rumors of The Second City Saint possibly returning to WWE after he was let go back in 2014.

While reports suggest the Stamford-based promotion was not looking to have him back, many fans still believe he could show up at Survivor Series 2023, which goes down in his hometown of Chicago.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW personality mentioned that Punk was never a draw for WWE.

Vince Russo added that CM Punk was only over with the casual fans. He also feels that while the former AEW Champion could move tons of merchandise in the global juggernaut, it wasn't worth the headache of bringing him back.

"I have got to say this, and I have said this all along. When you go back and look at the ratings, CM Punk came after the Attitude Era. Bro ratings were going down when Punk was there. I have said this all along, CM Punk was not over to the casual audience. He was over to the same people Daniel Bryan was over to. He was not over to the casual fans ever. I don't think they need this money. He'll make them merch money out of the yin-yang. No question about it, he'll sell a lot of merch. I don't think it's worth for them to rock the boat," said Vince Russo. [4:19 - 5:18]

Vince Russo thinks WWE can't book CM Punk well

Furthermore, Russo pointed out that the only way WWE could make money with Punk was by booking him well. However, he added that since the company rarely delivers, the chances of CM Punk being booked well were slim.

"The only way they'll make money with CM Punk is if they book him correctly. And you and I know what are the chances of that actually happening," added Vince Russo. [5:29 - 5:38]

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Punk in the wrestling business and whether his much-anticipated WWE return becomes a reality.

