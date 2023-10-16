Potential reason for recent CM Punk teases on WWE TV and what to expect regarding his return 

Will CM Punk sign a deal with the devil, or is it WWE bringing in the devil himself?

CM Punk's whirlwind of a career in both WWE and AEW is a noteworthy one. Punk is one of the most recognized names in the wrestling world, but he is not without his detractors.

Per Fightful Select (subscription required), Shinsuke Nakamura hitting the GTS on a recent episode of WWE RAW, and the Corey Graves comments, among others, were not on account of Punk's heavily rumored return. Instead, they were doing it on their own. The report specifically revealed that one talent felt Graves was doing it to possibly "p*ss CM Punk off," but also noted that it is only a theory.

Considering the teases did not happen on Friday night, it'd be very interesting if more of them would be done on tonight's edition of the company's flagship show, as the higher-ups are now fully aware of the buzz.

CM Punk's return to RAW following the Money in the Bank 2011 edition can be watched above. He left the company for good in January 2014. It was reported at the time that he rejected a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, as he desired to be in the main event of that show.

Mark Henry hopes to see CM Punk return to WWE and challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins to a world title match

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is riding high with a wave of momentum. He had a stellar 2023 and is still the flagship show's top guy. His strong past comments about the former AEW star still remain fresh in the eyes and ears of the wrestling world.

Mark Henry and Bully Ray recently discussed about Punk's potential return to the global juggernaut on Busted Open Radio.

Ray felt the controversial star signing with IMPACT Wrestling would do more for the business and for the company's stock. However, Henry wants Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship:

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said to Bully's proposition. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

According to the aforementioned report, CM Punk is not negotiating with WWE for a return. But plans change, contracts are made, and the Survivor Series this year is hosted at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

