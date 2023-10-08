RVD confirms someone backstage in AEW told him Collision was created just for CM Punk (Exclusive)

When AEW Collision first launched, many assumed that the Saturday night show was created specifically for CM Punk. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared that he had caught word of this exact sentiment.

Speaking to Bill Apter during an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD discussed CM Punk's tumultuous exit from AEW and how he believes it will impact Collision:

“People were like, ‘How’s Collision going to go on without CM Punk?’ At first, I didn’t know what they meant and then I was told that that was kind of, like, his show or it was created for him. I was told by somebody. That’s the way somebody put it. So anyway, it seemed like that was his showcasing show or whatever.” [From 05:02 to 05:23]

Thus far, Collision has been operating as normal, with top-quality matches and engaging storytelling being provided on a weekly basis. Although, one can not help but notice the elephant in the room that is CM Punk's absence.

Rob Van Dam talks about the AEW roster split

Tony Khan has employed somewhat of a soft roster split between his flagship show, Dynamite, and his newest weekly product, Collision. Rob Van Dam said that he noticed this when he was backstage at AEW.

The former WWE Champion noted how some performers were not present when he was at Dynamite, and the same with his Collision appearance. However, RVD did note a positive result that may arise from this for younger stars in the promotion:

“So, you know, if that’s the deal and they’re building them up separately like that then it’s good to not have all your eggs in one basket.” [From 05:23 to 05:34]

Since CM Punk's departure, more stars have been crossing between the shows. It will be interesting to see whether this trend continues as time goes by.

