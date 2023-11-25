CM Punk shares a cryptic post during SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames

CM Punk has just shared a cryptic post while this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was airing. This was merely a day before Survivor Series, where his return has been greatly teased.

It has been two and a half months since his release from AEW, but the Straight Edge Superstar has yet to return to a wrestling ring. The biggest speculation was his return to WWE, a place he abruptly left in 2014. This has then become one of the most anticipated PLEs of the year, following the rumors alone.

CM Punk posted a quote on his Instagram Story. This was from the movie Heat, which came out in 1995 starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. The quote was, "The action is the juice," a possible nod to Punk wanting to be in the ring again.

This post came at an interesting time, as it was during the airing of SmackDown itself, which may be a mere coincidence or a tease.

"Well ya know, for me, the action is the juice," the quote read.

CM Punk posts theme song on Instagram Story

Recently, Living Colour, the band that made CM Punk's theme song Cult of Personality, released a remastered version of the track.

Immediately, Punk posted in his Instagram story that he was listening to the new release. He has used this song for his time with both WWE and AEW. The timing of the song's release was interesting, as it was mere days till Survivor Series, where the Chicago native is rumored to make his return.

Fans present at the venue tomorrow night might be tuned in the whole night to see whether they will hear "Cult of Personality" played and Punk coming out to the theme song in a highly-anticipated return.

