"Ain't nothing like it" - The Briscoes describe being in the ring with a third-generation tag team (Exclusive)

The Briscoes are one of the most celebrated tag teams in modern-day wrestling, and during a recent interview, the duo shared their thoughts on facing a third-generation tandem.

Mark and Jay took on FTR in a title rematch at the Death Before Dishonor show, putting on a stellar bout. However, they could not reclaim their ROH World Tag Team Championship on July 23.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Briscoes shared their thoughts on facing sibling teams in the aftermath of their match against The Von Erichs.

“We blessed to be able to wrestle all these good tag teams and go out there and we’re going to crank it up tonight,” Jay Briscoe said. (02:59 onward)

He further discussed the dynamic of the aforementioned contest:

“When brothers fight brothers [there] ain’t nothing like it, you know what I mean? Brothers fight and [there’s] just something a little extra to it. Just brothers fighting brothers,” Mark Briscoe added. (03:11 onward)

The brothers defeated Marshall and Ross Von Erich at Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31. The Von Erichs are third-generation wrestlers and sons of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich.

Check out the entire interview below:

Missed the latest AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show results via this link.

Jim Cornette believes that The Briscoes wouldn't have made it in wrestling if they went to WWE instead of the indies

The Briscoes have been praised for their performances by many fans and wrestling critics over the past few years. While the two never signed with WWE, they've clearly proven themselves to the wrestling community worldwide.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former wrestling manager pointed out that WWE's previous creative process wouldn't have allowed The Briscoes to become the stars they are today.

"You can't write for The Briscoes. And that's one reason why if they had gone to the WWE they probably would have not been recognized as one of the best tag teams in the business over the last 10 or 15 years or whatever because they would have been fish out of water. You can't write for 'em, you have to let them be them." (0:50 - 1:09)

With Triple H now leading the charge behind WWE's creative booking and the recent swing in storylines, many fans are optimistic about the promotion's future direction.

Do you wish to see The Briscoe Brothers in WWE under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments below.

Please link back to this article and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh