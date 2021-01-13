ROH wrestler reveals whether they can get involved in the AEW-IMPACT Wrestling partnership (Exclusive)

The partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling has been one of the most exciting things about pro wrestling in recent memory. There have been debates among fans whether more major promotions like Ring of Honor (ROH) can get involved in this as well.

Former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor recently joined Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone in UnSKripted - a live Q and A session on Facebook. During the session, he was asked about whether ROH can get involved in the partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

"You can expect anything. You know, anything can happen. I have no idea. I think the important thing for Ring of Honor right now is to continue to establish who we are, continue to be exactly who we are. If the opportunity comes along to work with another company, I'm sure that it'll be considered by those who make those decisions. My job is to go out there, lead my guys and put on the best performance possible and lead by example. So, that's what I'm gonna do. If different people from different places wanna get their a** whopped too, by all means, line them up."

The partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling

AEW 'Winter is Coming' saw a game-changing moment in the pro wrestling landscape as Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Following that, he fled the arena with IMPACT Wrestling Vice President, Don Callis. The two then appeared on IMPACT Wrestling the following week where Kenny Omega teased his intentions to go after the IMPACT world title.

The cross-promotional storyline has definitely got the fans interested to witness what happens next. Recently on AEW Dynamite, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Gallows and Anderson, The Good Brothers, made their first All Elite Wrestling appearance and seemingly reformed the famous Bullet Club by aligning with Kenny Omega and AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks.

