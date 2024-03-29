Roman Reigns could have a big moment before WrestleMania 40 and take back the spotlight from The Rock, says WWE legend

A WWE legend recently spoke about Roman Reigns potentially losing the spotlight after The Rock's return on The Road to WrestleMania XL and how he can win it back. The veteran in question is Matt Hardy.

The Rock returned to the WWE in February 2024 and was seemingly set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship WrestleMania XL instead of Cody Rhodes. However, the backlash from the fans forced WWE to change the plans once again as Rock was replaced by The American Nightmare in the main event, which led to the birth of one of the biggest storylines in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Great One turned heel for the first time in 20 years and aligned himself with The Bloodline. He is set to team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania. However, many believe that Rock's return has overshadowed Roman Reigns, who is the main character in this story.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion stated that the WWE should have a big week dedicated to restoring Roman Reigns' aura before WrestleMania XL.

"The Rock has come in, he's been so good, he hadn't been around and it's like people are really digging what he's doing. He really has almost stolen the spotlight from Roman [Reigns] in some ways and I can understand that. But, It also depends on how they end that Night One deal, how they finish that. It will make a huge difference for that 24 hours about how many people will get excited to watch that match. I think we need a big week for Roman the week before WrestleMania. I think we need to highlight Roman bigger than sh*t." [From 18:14 to 18:44]

WWE legend Paul Heyman reveals that Roman Reigns almost hung up his boots in 2020

The Special Council to Roman Reigns Paul Heyman recently made an interesting revelation about his Tribal Chief.

The 2024 Hall of Famer revealed that Reigns had almost retired from professional wrestling after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Reigns quickly distanced himself from the WWE in March 2020, at the peak of the pandemic. However, he made his shocking return as a heel later that year at SummerSlam and started his historical Universal title reign at the Payback 2020 PPV.

“I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out.”

Roman Reigns turned into one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling after his comeback in 2020. He has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for more than 1300 days and is the longest-reigning World Champion of the modern era. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Tribal Chief if he loses the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

