"He wasn’t coming back" - Roman Reigns almost retired due to a shocking reason, reveals WWE legend

A WWE legend has made a massive revelation about Roman Reigns almost retiring from the wrestling business before his return in 2020. Paul Heyman has disclosed some shocking details about his client and the Undisputed Universal Champion considering hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

Reigns has been at the top of the mountain in WWE for years now, thanks to his more than 1300-day reign as the champion. He's now gearing up to put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch of their clash at last year's edition of the show where The Bloodline leader prevailed.

Ahead of the much-anticipated premium live event, Paul Heyman has opened up about the time when Roman Reigns was contemplating calling it quits in an interview with Uproxx.

Reigns chose not to compete when the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world in early 2020. However, The Tribal Chief returned at SummerSlam later that year.

“I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out.”

Roman Reigns reflects on Royal Rumble 2015

In a clip being circulated from the upcoming A&E biography of Roman Reigns, the Undisputed Universal Champion reflected on being booed by the Philly crowd at Royal Rumble 2015 despite The Rock's interference. The Bloodline leader boldly confessed that he tries to forget the moment to the best of his ability.

"I try to forget, Philly. I try to forget the Royal Rumble. There's only one positive, and that's the fact that it's going to be able to tie all the way back around, WrestleMania 40. And, like I said before, I was tunnel-visioned, I treated it very seriously, and I was groomed to reach a point like this."

With Roman Reigns at the height of his popularity currently, there's little to no chance he would bid goodbye to the business anytime soon.

