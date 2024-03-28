"I try to forget" - Roman Reigns opens up about being booed out of the building at a major WWE event

Roman Reigns' journey to the top at WWE has been filled with roadblocks. However, the Tribal Chief rose to the top following his return. He recently addressed the negative reaction from the crown in Philadelphia in 2015.

Almost a decade ago, Roman Reigns became the most hated man in the company at the WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia when he won the gimmick match instead of Daniel Bryan. The Rock's endorsement did no favors for The Big Dog, as fans wanted The Yes Man to win.

Recently, CBS Sports obtained an exclusive clip of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, featuring Roman Reigns. During the video, the Tribal Chief addressed the hate towards him after he won the gimmick match in Philadelphia:

"You think of these moments. You dream about them. And the moment that it actually happens, it's like they're playing the worst soundtrack of all time over your moment, ruining your party. That's how the [Royal] Rumble in Philly felt."

He added that it's going to be a full-circle moment for him at WrestleMania XL:

"I try to forget, Philly. I try to forget the Royal Rumble. There's only one positive, and that's the fact that it's going to be able to tie all the way back around, WrestleMania 40. And, like I said before, I was tunnel-visioned, I treated it very seriously, and I was groomed to reach a point like this."

Roman Reigns spoke highly of a WWE veteran ahead of WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns' career took a massive turn during the Pandemic Era when he aligned with Paul Heyman. The ECW veteran became The Tribal Chief's Wise Man, and the two created The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.

Apart from a little tussle, Heyman has remained loyal to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and provided his expertise, which led the group to new heights in the promotion for years to come.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Paul Heyman would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia. Several veterans and stars across the globe were happy for The Wise Man, including The Tribal Chief.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion heavily praised his Wise Man ahead of his illustrious induction in Philadelphia before the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

