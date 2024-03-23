Roman Reigns shares honest opinion of Bloodline member ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns became a megastar in WWE after Paul Heyman became The Wise Man on Friday Night SmackDown. Today, The TribaL Chief spoke about Heyman's upcoming induction in Philadelphia in the first week of April 2024.

After leaving The Beast Incarnate's side as his loyal advocate, The Wise Man provided his expertise to Roman Reigns. This led to the creation of The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

During a conversation with Pat McAfee on his show ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion spoke in brief about Heyman and praised his contributions to the industry:

"I think whoever does it [Hall of Fame induction], they just need to be authentic. They just need to tell their story about Paul [Heyman]. There's going to be a lot of facts and a lot of history that you can lay down with The Wise Man... So I think whoever does it just needs to be themselves and tell the truth because Paul is an incredible man and he's an unbelievable man. And what he's done in this business. And I also think what he's done in his personal life. I know well because I work with him and I'm good friends with him. I just have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him."

Popular WWE Superstar wants to face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns became a globally recognized name after years of working with WWE. However, there are superstars on the roster who have never had a chance to square up with The Tribal Chief in the promotion.

Speaking on YoJoshMartinez's YouTube channel, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest spoke about Roman Reigns and expressed his interest in having a one-on-one contest with The Tribal Chief.

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline have crossed paths in the company, but the two stars never had an interaction inside the square circle during their time on the main roster under different regimes.

