"I look forward to that" - 6-time WWE champion wants a first-time-ever match against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstars have often fired shots at Roman Reigns' part-time schedule. A popular star recently spoke about The Tribal Chief and wants a first-time-ever contest with the star in the promotion.

Damian Priest became a bonafide star in the promotion after arriving on WWE's main roster. However, the former NXT North American and United States Champion was lost on Monday Night RAW for a while before Edge handpicked him for The Judgment Day. The 41-year-old star went to new heights after leading the pack on the red brand.

The 2-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is one match away from potentially becoming a World Champion as he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Speaking on the YoJoshMartinez's YouTube channel, Priest named Roman Reigns as the star he would like to face in the near future.

"I mean The Rock's back...I've never squared up with Roman [Reigns]. So, that's always in the back of my head, you know. We've never touched, nothing. So, I would be lying if I didn't say I haven't thought of that."

He also fired a subtle shot at The Tribal Chief for not showing up more often with the title.

"If only, you know, he was around more often and I was on SmackDown more often. But, time will tell. Look, I'm not going anywhere, he's not going anywhere and we're going to square up at some point. So, I look forward to that." (From 8:30 to 9:20)

He also jokingly took The Rock's name in the beginning.

Drew McIntyre spoke about his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022

The biggest moment of Drew McIntyre's career transpired in an empty Performance Center when the global Pandemic scrapped plans for WrestleMania 36. However, McIntyre didn't give up and worked to the top in the coming years.

A few years ago, The Scottish Warrior went head-to-head against The Tribal Chief in front of his friends and family in Wales for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and failed.

However, the dream was shattered when Solo Sikoa came and interfered. Speaking on Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre revealed he was disappointed and upset with the match in Wales.

The Scottish Warrior has punched his ticket for WrestleMania XL against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see if he can become a three-time WWE World Champion in Philadelphia.

