"I was very, very upset" - 6-time WWE champion recalls losing a major match to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has defeated several WWE superstars on his path to becoming the greatest champion of his era. However, one superstar spoke about his loss to The Tribal Chief, which frustrated him.

Drew McIntyre's WWE career hit the biggest roadblock of all time when Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline cost him a match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in front of his friends and family.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, The Scottish Warrior said Clash at the Castle was a real disappointment to him as he failed to beat The Tribal Chief and added that the company could've maybe booked it better for both stars.

"Yeah, horrifically. I was very, very upset. I was frustrated. I understand the bigger picture with Roman [Reigns]. You know where the company's going, where he's going, and how necessary it is. I personally believe there was maybe another way to figure out how we can protect what's going on with him, but also elevate McIntyre to where we need him to be for the company."

"We didn't do it that night, and I thought we could've; maybe we should've, and now where I'm sitting, where I'm sitting. Like Hunter [Triple H] always talks about the bigger picture and the long game. If I'd won that night, the story wouldn't have been the same, obviously, as it is right now." [From 11:02 to 11:44]

McIntyre was frustrated and disappointed by the outcome of Clash at the Castle. However, he understood why he lost that night, and the alternative outcome would have affected the ongoing stories immensely.

12-time WWE champion fired a shot at Roman Reigns

The New Day's Xavier Woods locked horns with The Tribal Chief when he started his dominant reign as the WWE Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. However, Woods got a technical win over the star and went his separate way following the short feud.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Xavier Woods fired a hilarious shot at Roman Reigns and reminded the fans during the live stream that he, alongside Seth Rollins, holds a win over The Tribal Chief during his illustrious run as the face of the brand and the company.

The two factions haven't crossed paths in a while, and The Usos also took The New Day's record as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the company ahead of WrestleMania 39.

