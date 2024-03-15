37-year-old WWE star wants to break The Usos' illustrious record

The Usos etched their name in WWE's history books as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions. A popular star wants to break the illustrious record, which came to fruition almost a year ago.

A few years ago, The New Day became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions when they crossed 483 days and set a new record. The trio held the record for several years before The Bloodline took over the promotion.

Last year, The Usos' illustrious reign ended when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated them in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Xavier Woods wants to break The Usos' new record.

"I would love to get back the longest-reigning tag team moniker that The Usos stole from us. The Usos beat us. So, we're in second place. I would love to get that back." (From 30:30 to 30:45)

Woods also added that he wants to main event The Shows of Show alongside Kofi Kingston in a tag team match. The Usos' reign lasted for 622 days.

Lance Anoa'i on which Uso would win a one-on-one contest in WWE

The Bloodline's lineup changed immensely after WrestleMania 39 when the faction entered the Civil War era. In the end, Jimmy Uso returned to the group and Jey Uso left them and the brand to start a new venture on Monday Night RAW.

However, the ghost of Main Event Jey's past came back to haunt him during numerous title matches. It looks like the twins are going to settle it inside the ring in Philadelphia.

During a conversation with Lance Anoa'i on Muscle Man Malcolm's YouTube channel, the real-life bloodline member was asked which Uso would win in a one-on-one bout inside the ring.

Lance wanted to pick Main Event Jey but opted with Jimmy Uso as The Bloodline is backing him up. It will be interesting to see which star will walk out with a win at The Showcase of The Immortals in the first week of April.

