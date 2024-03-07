Real-life Bloodline member on which Uso would win in a one-on-one contest

The Bloodline's story is currently running across both brands on WWE's main roster as Jimmy and Jey Uso have unfinished business. Meanwhile, a real-life member of their family weighed in on which star would win a one-on-one contest between the two Usos.

Lance Anoa'i has been vocal about the ongoing Bloodline story in Titanland. The real-life cousin to several second-generation stars from The Anoa'i family has been rooting for the success of his cousins, such as Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Moreover, he praised Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu, who are not currently with WWE but work on the independent circuit. Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Lance Anoa'i was asked which Uso would win a one-on-one contest, and he picked Jimmy Uso because he has The Bloodline:

"You know, to me, I want to say Jey [Uso], but I'm going to have to go probably with Jimmy [Uso] just because he got Solo [Sikoa], Roman [Reigns]. But, then again, man, we've got a lot of free agents." (From 23:30 to 23:55)

It will be interesting to see if Lance's prediction comes true when the brothers potentially have a one-on-one bout in Philadelphia.

Jey Uso talks about facing real-life Bloodline member at WrestleMania XL

Last year, Jimmy Uso turned heel when he cost Jey Uso an opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023. After the event, Jimmy returned to The Bloodline after Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW.

Over the past few months, Jimmy Uso has cost his brother opportunities to win other titles in the promotion. During an interview with Billboard, Jey Uso spoke about his dream match at WrestleMania, which would be against Jimmy Uso:

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

It will be interesting to see which star will leave the event with a win over their brother in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

