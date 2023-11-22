Jey Uso finally breaks silence on WrestleMania dream match with Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso finally broke his silence on a WrestleMania dream match with Jimmy Uso.

The Usos are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They have held the tag titles for a record-breaking 622 days, making them the longest-reigning tag team champions in history.

Despite their accomplishments as a tag team, they both split up after Jimmy Uso cost Jey his match against Roman Reigns. Since then, Jey has clearly indicated he wants nothing to do with The Bloodline, and has moved to RAW where he has formed an alliance with Cody Rhodes.

However, it looks like their rivalry may be far from over, and they are headed to a major bout in the future. Jey recently did an interview with Billboard where he stated that it would be his dream to face Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

He continued

"When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, 'Look at us.' That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career, if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family. And I’d beat his a**." [H/T Billboard]

Jey Uso on what music gets him pumped before his matches

When Jey Uso gets out for his matches on RAW, he looks like he is in the zone and ready to go to war against anyone. While many wrestlers use different tactics to get in the zone, for Jey, it is music.

During the same interview, Jey stated that he listens to music from J. Cole all the way to Britney Spears to get pumped for matches.

"Nipsey Hussle, man. He be putting me in the zone. J. Cole is my favorite. I ain’t never been to no concerts, but if I ever get to go to a J. Cole concert, I’m in there. 2Pac, Jay-Z. We in there. I got a playlist all the way to d**n Britney Spears. We got range over here." [H/T Billboard]

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will get his dream match against his brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania soon.

Do you want to see Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

