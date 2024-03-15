"Acknowledge that" - 12-WWE champion takes a hilarious shot at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the biggest WWE Superstar in recent times and very few other superstars have got a definitive win over him. A multi-time champion recently fired a hilarious shot at The Tribal Chief after the star got a win over him a while ago.

A few years ago, The New Day's Xavier Woods received his singles run with the promotion after winning the King of The Ring tournament. Unfortunately, he went head-to-head against The Bloodline and failed to defeat the faction before going on a hiatus.

However, he got a technical win over The Tribal Chief during his illustrious reign as the WWE Universal Champion. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Woods spoke about the win over Roman Reigns and fired a hilarious shot at The Tribal Chief.

"Does it annoy me that people forget? The thing is... How do we say this? I beat him, and every time he talks about acknowledge me, acknowledge that. Acknowledge that I beat him, acknowledge that I've won King of The Ring. You know people decided to forget or have selective memories; all you can do is to continue to go out each and every night and give them something to talk about. So if you want to forget, I'll remind you. I'll remind you every single Monday Night RAW." (From 14:20 to 15:05)

Roman Reigns and The Rock added a stipulation for WrestleMania XL on WWE SmackDown

The Rock's addition and acknowledgment of The Bloodline shook the landscape of the company. However, superstars from both brands are slowly standing up to the faction's injustice heading into Philadelphia.

On a recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accepted The Bloodline's challenge for the tag team blockbuster. The Rock added a game-changing stipulation for the main event on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The stipulation stated that The American Nightmare could never challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if he didn't leave the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia with a win over The Tribal Chief.

In the end, Rhodes ended the show with a tight slap to The Rock for his actions at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. It will be interesting to see what happens in the first week of April in Philadelphia.

