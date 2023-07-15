"Roman Reigns' biggest fear"- Fans lose their minds after AEW star's reference during WWE SmackDown this week. 

Roman Reigns has become the ultimate benchmark of reference for every major wrestling circuit out there. One such AEW allusion observed on SmackDown this week has drawn the attention of the Twitterverse.

The red-hot Bloodline saga continues with an impressive chapter this Friday. Jey Uso addressed his brother's recent injury at the hands of Roman Reigns. In response, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa blamed the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion for Jimmy Uso's medical condition.

''Main Event'' Jay Uso finally got his hands on the Wise Man, leveling him with a Superkick. The 37-year-old followed with a dive through the ropes and a chair shot on Sikao to conclude the well-presented segment. However, one particular fan sign at ringside caught the attention of both WWE and AEW fans:

"Roman Reigns FEARS Jungle Boy,'' the sign read.

Taking note of the banner, fans have aired their thoughts on ''Jungle Boy'' Jack Perry getting a mention alongside The Tribal Chief. Check out some of the reactions below:

Iconic AEW star feels Roman Reigns' story is ''a big deal.''

With immense perseverance and admirable improvements, Roman Reigns is sitting on arguably the highest throne in the wrestling realm today. The Tribal Chief, with his phenomenal conduct, has been the showstopper for the epic Bloodline storyline for quite a while.

The former Shield member was pinned for the first time in almost three and a half years by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank in London.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran voiced his thoughts on the popular storyline.

"I love the fact how big of a story this is because Roman hasn't been pinned in so long. So obviously, the first person that did it was going to be a big deal and this is like a huge deal for Jey Uso. I'm very curious where they go from here in this program and the whole Bloodline story because it's been great. I've said this before, many, many times, it's one of the best stories ever in wrestling, so I'm excited to see what's next between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns," said Matt.

(You can read more here)

Meanwhile, Jungle Boy has embraced the new heel shades with his changed look and demeanor. It remains to be seen whether the former babyface responds to being fan-referenced on SmackDown.

What's your take on Jack Perry as a heel? Sound off in the comment section below.