Roman Reigns' story is "a big deal," says AEW star

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars of this generation. The Tribal Chief is the longest-reigning World Champion of the modern era. Reigns managed to stay unpinned for 3 long years before that streak got broken recently at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The Bloodline Civil War transpired this past Saturday at Money in the Bank as The Usos took on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The fans were left in shock after Jey Uso pinned The Tribal Chief to get the three count for his team and emerge victorious.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently praised The Bloodline storyline and talked about Reigns getting pinned by Jey Uso on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"I mean, first and foremost, I want to say that I love the fact how big of a story this is because Roman hasn't been pinned in so long. So obviously, the first person that did it was going to be a big deal and this is like a huge deal for Jey Uso. I'm very curious where they go from here in this program and the whole Bloodline story because it's been great. I've said this before, many, many times, it's one of the best stories ever in wrestling, so I'm excited to see what's next between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns." [H/T:WrestlingNews.co]

AEW star Malakai Black gives his honest opinion on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline

The Bloodline story is one of the greatest stories currently being told in professional wrestling and current AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black feels the same.

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Usos shocked the world when they successfully defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a hard-fought Tag Team match.

Speaking to Bobby Fish on his Undisputed Podcast, Black praised The Bloodline story and called it one of the best things in wrestling today.

"I have a lot of love for Roman [Reigns] because of the road he’s traveled. I think The Bloodline stuff is probably some of the best storyline in wrestling that we’ve seen in — oh my God, it’s so compelling, it’s so good. I’m sure that [Paul] Heyman has his hands in that as well," said Black.

The Usos are set to put Roman Reigns on Trial at the Tribal Court on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

