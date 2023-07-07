"I have a lot of love for Roman" - Current AEW champion gives honest take on The Bloodline storyline

The Bloodline storyline is regarded as one of the best storylines WWE has ever told by many fans and critics. Current AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black also feels the same.

The faction comprised Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, but several of the stars are no longer part of the group. The Master Strategist turned his back on The Tribal Chief and was kicked out at Royal Rumble, while Jimmy and Jey Uso left the group after attacking Roman Reigns on SmackDown two weeks ago.

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer lost to the former tag team champions in a Civil War tag team match.

Speaking to Bobby Fish on his Undisputed Podcast, Malakai Black described The Bloodline storyline as compelling and one of the best things in wrestling.

"I have a lot of love for Roman [Reigns] because of the road he’s traveled. I think The Bloodline stuff is probably some of the best storyline in wrestling that we’ve seen in — oh my God, it’s so compelling, it’s so good. I’m sure that [Paul] Heyman has his hands in that as well," said Black. [H/T POST Wrestling]

What's next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after his shocking loss at Money in the Bank?

The Head of the Table's 1294-day unpinned streak came to an end at Money in the Bank, and it got a big reaction from the crowd in London.

However, Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he's been champion since 2020.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, at the Madison Square Garden, Reigns is scheduled to have a trial at the Tribal Court.

Reigns next challenger might be revealed during the show, as WWE SummerSlam is only a few weeks away. It'll be interesting to see what takes place on the blue brand.

Who do you think should challenge Roman Reigns next? Sound off in the comments below!

