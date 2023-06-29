When Roman Reigns told Vince McMahon his next WWE contract would be more than "$100 million," the chairman was not ready

Roman Reigns is certainly the top name in WWE currently. With more than a 1000-day reign as champion, the star has proven his drawing power and ability to put on well-crafted stories for the show. He is clearly worth a lot to WWE, but is he worth a $100 million contract, as he once informed Vince McMahon?

The Tribal Chief is currently in the middle of a "Bloodline Civil War" as he prepares to battle alongside Solo SIkoa, against his cousins, The Usos. The two teams will clash at Money in the Bank.

However, one and a half years ago, in November 2021, the picture was quite different. At WWE Survivor Series that year, Reigns interacted with Vince McMahon, who showed him "Cleopetra's Egg" that The Rock had gifted him.

This was in the middle of promotions for The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds' new movie at the time, Red Notice. The Executive Chairman himself got involved with the promotion, which involved a whole segment where the egg would be stolen.

But besides all of that, when Vince McMahon was describing the golden egg to Roman Reigns, he said it was worth as much as $100 million. Reigns didn't look impressed and, instead, got up and walked away. However, this was not before he made a "demand" of McMahon, saying that $100 million was the value of his next WWE contract.

"Almost as much as my next contract."

McMahon was unsure what to say and continued looking at the egg.

While Roman Reigns is very valuable to WWE, it's unlikely they will give a contract anywhere near that amount. Yet if one person can make these demands, it's the Tribal Chief.

How much does Roman Reigns make in WWE?

Reigns' current contract with WWE is reportedly worth $5 million annually.

This puts him alongside the likes of Brock Lesnar and John Cena in how much he is paid. His 2023 net worth is also around $20 million.

There's no end in sight for the superstar in WWE at the moment, as he is breaking record after record with his enormous title reigns.

Do you think Roman Reigns will win at WWE Money in the Bank? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

