"What about Big E?" - WCW veteran thinks WWE made a mistake with RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about Odyssey Jones referring to himself as "Big O" in his hype video ahead of his impending WWE RAW debut.

Jones was drafted to RAW in the 2023 Draft last month, alongside other former NXT stars. However, he's yet to show up on the show. The 29-year-old was the finalist in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, where he fell short of defeating Carmelo Hayes.

Though Odyssey Jones' career in the developmental brand never reached great heights, fans hope he would have a promising run on the main roster. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo took an issue with Jones calling himself "Big O" in his hype video.

The former WWE writer pointed out how the name sounded starkly similar to Big E, who has been out of action for over a year. Russo added that it only made sense if there were plans to pit the two after the former WWE Champion's return.

"Bro, why did he refer to himself as Big O? What about Big E? So now you gotta ask yourself, okay bro, is something there? I would have, never, never, call himself Big O because I immediately thought of Big E," said Vince Russo. (2:22 - 2:40)

Big E is busy with backstage responsibilities in WWE

While fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Big E return, Sheamus recently revealed that he's keeping himself busy with a backstage role in WWE.

He disclosed that The New Day member was working with WWE on their "Next in Line (NIL)" program, under which the promotion recruits college athletes with no prior wrestling experience. Sheamus also spoke about his desire to see Big E appear on his popular YouTube channel, The Celtic Warrior Workouts.

"I'd love to have Big E on the channel," Sheamus said. "I've reached out to him a couple of times, but he's actually pretty busy with the NIL thing, the Next in Line thing so he does that even though he's not active on the roster. He's still doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes for the company. I would love to! I think that Big E's chest day will probably be the most impressive. Because as far as I know, Big E has the biggest chest probably in the history of the male superstars."

Though there's little clarity on when Big E will return to TV, he's sure to receive a warm welcome from fans whenever he's cleared by the doctors.

