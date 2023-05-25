Sheamus gives an update on Big E’s current WWE status 

We haven't seen Big E in a WWE ring in well over a year, but Sheamus has revealed that he's keeping himself busy.

The New Day member suffered a broken neck on an episode of SmackDown last March; while he's been able to return to normal life since then, he has not yet been cleared to return to the squared circle.

SmackDown Superstar Sheamus was a guest this week on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he'd love to have Big E on his workout channel, The Celtic Warrior revealed that he's reached out to him to do it a couple of times, but he's currently very busy working with promotion on their NIL program.

"I'd love to have Big E on the channel," Sheamus said. "I've reached out to him a couple of times, but he's actually pretty busy with the NIL thing, the Next in Line thing so he does that even though he's not active on the roster. He's still doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes for the company. I would love to! I think that Big E's chest day will probably be the most impressive. Because as far as I know, Big E has the biggest chest probably in the history of the male superstars." [Timestamp: 40:02 - 40:35]

Sheamus intends on taking the United States Championship from Austin Theory on SmackDown this week

Despite not currently being booked for Night of Champions, Sheamus has a big match ahead of him this Friday night when he will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

When asked about Brogue Kicking him last week on SmackDown, Sheamus said it came down to him just feeling like the time for talking is over.

"Yeah, sometimes there's a lot of talking on the show. But I think the time for talking was kind of over," Sheamus said. "I just want to make a statement, and it's been a really kind of like roller-coaster year for me so far in 2023. Obviously, everyone knows how much I wanted to get my hands on the Intercontinental Title. And I was so close again at WrestleMania. So I just kind of run out of stuff to say."

The Celtic Warrior continued:

"I just wanted to make a statement, and Theory will talk till the cows come home, to be honest with you. So it was just really making the point that I want what he has, and that's the United States Championship." [Timestamp: 31:58 - 32:43]

What do you make of The Celtic Warrior's comments? Are you happy to hear that Big E is still actively working with WWE despite not currently being in the ring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

