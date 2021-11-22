"As much as my next contract" - Roman Reigns makes a demand to Vince McMahon at Survivor Series

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Universal Champion Roman Reigns had an interesting backstage segment tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2021.

The Tribal Chief entered Vince McMahon's room backstage, where the WWE Chairman welcomed him. He then showed Roman Reigns the real Cleopatra's egg that The Rock gifted him. This was to promote The Rock's new movie with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on Netflix, Red Notice.

The Chairman then went on to tell Reigns that the egg was worth 100 Million Dollars. The Universal Champion said "as much as my next contract," hinting that he wants a $100 million contract. Reigns then walked out of the room, leaving Vince McMahon with a surprised look on his face.

You can see the full segment below:

Roman Reigns is one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars on the current roster

Roman Reigns has been the "golden boy" of Vince McMahon's promotion over the past few years. Fans weren't always behind him due to WWE pushing him as their top babyface. However, his heel turn last year and the subsequent Universal Championship run has been widely appreciated.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Cageside Seats) that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only wrestlers on the current roster to earn over five million dollars per year.

"On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that every wrestler in WWE is underpaid because only about 8% of WWE's total revenue is paid to the wrestlers. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only wrestlers making five million dollars per year, and a couple others make north of three million dollars per year. Vince McMahon thinks many of the wrestlers are overpaid."

The segment between Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon tonight was also seen by many as WWE planting the seeds for a match between The Tribal Chief and The Rock.

Reigns will look to stamp his authority tonight as he is set to face WWE Champion Big E in the pay-per-view main event.

