Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL will always be second best, to the blockbuster AEW feud, according to legend

A WWE and ECW legend declared that the recently teased AEW match having a great build is on paper better than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his onscreen return after months. Prior to getting assaulted by The Elite in the segment, Omega had a face-off with his former rival, Kazuchika Okada. Kenny also told Okada to give him a couple of months so they could settle it down.

Meanwhile, the former ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer seems excited for the potential match. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently, Dreamer stated that Omega and Okada will produce a great match with a different story this time:

"We are eventually going to get to Kenny Omega versus Okada, and now it has a different, totally contrasting storyline and it has meaning and purpose. I already know I'm going to get two of the best wrestlers I've ever seen and some of the best matches I ever saw, I know I'm going to get it again, but now with a different [story]."

Tommy Dreamer also declared that the Okada/Omega match on paper looks better than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40:

"Cody and Roman. We had the match, we had the build, then we had an added storyline to it, which made it one of the best angles of all time. Match wise, Roman/Cody, Kenny/Okada, match wise, what's better match on paper? Kenny/Okada, and now we have it with a really good storyline, could be massive business, massive box office." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Where has Roman Reigns been since WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE title after nearly four years to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief has not appeared on TV since then. Recently, Reigns was spotted seemingly on a movie set, in an Instagram story shared by Keke Palmer:

Meanwhile, The Bloodline storyline continues even in Roman's absence with Solo Sikoa seemingly taking over. Only time will tell when The Tribal Chief returns and gets involved in the storyline once again.

