Roman Reigns spotted in first non-WWE project during his time away from the ring: What is it about?

It appears that Roman Reigns is working on another project during his hiatus from WWE. A photo of The Tribal Chief on a movie set surfaced on Tuesday, showing the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion sitting on a throne.

Not many details have been made public about his new movie, but according to a user's post on X/Twitter, it is a "heist comedy" with Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson.

More details should become available when filming for the movie is over, but it appears this might be one of the reasons for The Tribal Chief taking time away from the Stamford-based company following his loss to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Reigns' historic title run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ended after 1,316 days and The Tribal Chief is expected to take about four months off, as he is being advertised for the final episode of SmackDown before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Reigns' future moving forward.

Roman Reigns starring in another movie following historic WWE title run

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns is taking time off after his WrestleMania XL loss, with Cody Rhodes becoming the face of WWE.

The Tribal Chief has now shifted his focus to non-WWE stuff and this upcoming "heist comedy" will be yet another movie he will be a part of in his acting career.

Reigns had a role in Netflix's The Wrong Missy, which was released on May 13, 2020, and before that, he joined Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the cast of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, where The Head of the Table played the role of The Brahma Bull's (Luke Hobbs) brother.

After these movies, Roman Reigns worked with the Stamford-based promotion for the Biography: WWE Legends documentary about his historic title run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which started on August 30, 2020, and ended on April 7, 2024.

Reigns and The Rock worked together in the build-up of WrestleMania XL and are expected to get involved in more storylines once they are both back from their hiatus.

