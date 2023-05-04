Roman Reigns defeating 6-time WWE World Tag Team Champion was the right decision, according to former AEW star

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns winning the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes was the right decision made, according to former AEW star Big Swole.

The Tribal Chief secured the victory with the help of his allies, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. The interference from The Bloodline members was a controversial move, but it ultimately helped Reigns maintain his status as the Universal Champion.

While it may have been disappointing for Cody and his fans to see him lose in the main event of WrestleMania, former AEW star Big Swole believes that the decision to have Reigns come out on top was the right one.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall on "Ten Count," Big Swole was asked about Cody Rhodes losing the match, and Swole's opinion was that the loss would make The American Nightmare's journey even more exciting.

"Of course I wanted him to win, but if you give him everything, then what? Everybody loves that chase. I'm looking forward to seeing the hurdles that he passes," Swole said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Despite Cody Rhodes' loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All, his journey is far from over. He is scheduled to compete against Brock Lesnar this weekend at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

WWE making Cody Rhodes earn his first world title, says AEW star

AEW star Dustin Rhodes commented that despite Cody Rhodes' loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he believes his younger brother will eventually win the world championship.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes said he is proud of Cody and believes that the company is making him earn his title shot.

"He's [Cody Rhodes] going to be world champion, I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion. So keep doing it man, they're making him pay for it. They're making him earn it, and I like that."

However, fans felt that WWE missed an opportunity with one of the most popular babyfaces.

