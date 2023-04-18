AEW star claims Cody Rhodes needs to "earn" a world title in WWE following WrestleMania 39 loss

Cody Rhodes suffered a heartbreaking loss at WWE WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. While the result has divided fans, most of them seem to be leaning towards the company dropping the ball on The American Nightmare, despite the latter's massive appeal as arguably the strongest babyface since John Cena.

Dustin Rhodes recently voiced his take on the loss. As it turns out, Cody's brother believes WWE is making The American Nightmare earn his first world title.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes stated that his brother would win the world championship eventually and that despite being a tad jealous of the latter, the man formerly known as Goldust is proud of his younger brother:

"I'm super proud of Cody [Rhodes]. He's being shot to the moon right now, which is great, and that's good for him. I hope he gets that big one, that dad never got, I've never won a world title. There is a little jealousy, on my part, because, 'Man, why can't I do that?' you know what I mean? But it's okay, it's not like the bad jealousy thing, so. I'm extremely proud of him," said Goldust.

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"He's [Cody Rhodes] going to be world champion, I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion. So keep doing it man, they're making him pay for it. They're making him earn it, and I like that." [From 0:06 to 0:39]

Dustin Rhodes believes WWE made the right call at WrestleMania 39

Despite initially being frustrated at witnessing the devastating loss at WrestleMania 39, Dustin Rhodes believes from a long-term standpoint, and with the benefit of hindsight, Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was the right call:

"I went to 'Mania. I sat up in the box. I wasn't allowed down or anything like that, but I was there. I went there for the reason that Cody was going to win the title, right? We didn't know. We were just, this is his time. It was a little frustrating when he didn't win, but then at the same time, business wise, everybody in the world thought he was going to win that thing, but when you look it a week later, or whatever, you kind of analyze it, see what they're doing with Brock right now, it makes sense," said Dustin Rhodes.

He continued:

"Personally, I wish he would have won it. But was it the right call? Probably so. Probably, down the line, he doves to this thing and finally wins it, then it's going to be that much bigger."

While it is fairly obvious WWE has a major sequel on its hands, just waiting to explode on television, it remains to be seen when the company will pull the trigger on that major money match.

On the flip side, with the upcoming WWE Draft, there is a possibility that the titles will get split, in which case a new challenger could step in to face The Tribal Chief, potentially ending the latter's monumental reign.

