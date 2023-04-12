Roman Reigns could finally be dethroned by 36-year-old WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 and here’s why

Roman Reigns has yet another year to bask in glory as the longest-reigning Undisputed WWE World Champion of the modern era. On April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love, a ghost from his past will spell doom for The Tribal Chief's monumental reign.

Seth Rollins has to be the man to end it, and here's why. First off, despite getting ahead of his former stablemate initially by joining The Authority back in 2014, Roman Reigns has managed to outrun The Architect, and this year marked Reigns' seventh WrestleMania main event.

The only time Rollins got to close out the biggest event of the year, albeit remarkable, was when he cashed in his MITB contract during the previously scheduled first-ever one-on-one encounter between Brock Lesnar and The Big Dog.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The fact that Seth Rollins’ “Heist of the Century” happened 8 years ago at WrestleMania 31 makes me feel old as hell The fact that Seth Rollins’ “Heist of the Century” happened 8 years ago at WrestleMania 31 makes me feel old as hell 😭😭 https://t.co/BAOszt0Ma7

While Cody Rhodes picked up three consecutive victories over The Visionary last year and moved on to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare was defeated.

With the Draft returning in a few weeks, it's highly possible for Triple H to split the belts for both brands, in which case Rhodes has a shot at winning the WWE Championship whilst not going after Reigns.

Seth Rollins has the number of Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins was the sole superstar to score a win over Roman Reigns during his historic reign at Royal Rumble 2022. The Visionary's mind games got the better of his former brother, who simply couldn't let go of what happened many years ago.

Arguably the best moment of character displayed by Roman in his entire career was when he locked in the Guillotine Choke and did not let go. He wanted to hurt Seth. The referee ultimately had no choice but to disqualify Reigns.

Now that years have passed since The Shield split, it's a great character arc for Rollins, who, in the end, came out as the clever babyface over the dominant heel in Reigns. Seth Rollins has Roman Reigns' number.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 2022 is almost over and Seth Rollins is still unmatched for pulling up at the Royal Rumble for his match against Roman Reigns in his Shield gear 2022 is almost over and Seth Rollins is still unmatched for pulling up at the Royal Rumble for his match against Roman Reigns in his Shield gear 😂 https://t.co/xFolsU6uMH

Both times the two competed in premium live events, at the aforementioned Rumble and at WWE Money in the Bank 2016, Rollins managed to steal one. The WWE Universe believes The Visionary is the only one who can do the job.

Despite the wide array of superstars on the WWE roster and the competition among them as to who should get that prestigious spot, WrestleMania 40 should close out with The Architect finally getting his true main event on The Grandest Stage. In the process, he must dethrone Roman Reigns.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : Would you like to see Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns renew their rivalry for a WrestleMania showdown? Yes No (leave your pick in the comments section below) 0 votes