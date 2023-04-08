SmackDown: When could the WWE Draft 2023 take place? 

Shaking up the entire RAW and SmackDown lineups, the WWE Draft 2023 roster is going to be an exciting affair. Every superstar on the roster will be eligible for a shift in brands. Prominent teams could be split, while multiple NXT talents could get their main roster breakthrough.

Following the cancelation of the 2022 Draft, rumors suggested that next year's draft will occur after WrestleMania 39. On the April 7 episode of SmackDown, Triple H announced that the 2023 draft will be taking place in "a few weeks' time," and it will be the biggest ever in the company's history. However, the promotion is reportedly planning to hold the draft following the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event.

WRKD Wrestling noted that the May 8 edition of RAW, which will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, will host the WWE Draft 2023. Tickets for the event are already on sale. Given that Triple H intends to include each star in the mix, it remains to be seen how long the brand shift will continue in the run-up to SummerSlam.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The current planned date for the upcoming WWE Draft is May 8th in Jacksonville, Florida. The current planned date for the upcoming WWE Draft is May 8th in Jacksonville, Florida. https://t.co/NbjAq3pKQC

As a result of the WWE Draft 2023, several changes will be seen on the rosters of the respective brands, while several talents who are in developmental could see themselves get promoted. Some main roster talents could also land themselves in NXT.

Several stars are in need of a change in brand, and that could come during the WWE Draft 2023

Assuming that the WWE Draft 2023 date is May 8, the company could have one final go with certain rivalries, including Gunther vs. Sheamus, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and Damage CTRL vs. Lita and Becky Lynch.

Backlash, which will take place in Puerto Rico this year, could serve as the culmination point for several feuds. More importantly, several current main roster talents could be looking for a change in brands, as their current runs could be getting monotonous.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has put on many banger matches with Sheamus over the last several months, but the storyline may be getting stale. Either party could shift to RAW along with their respective stables. A similar case could be made for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE triumphed over Asuka at WrestleMania and is now devoid of any legitimate challengers.

Taking the latest events into perspective, Damage CTRL could be headed for a split. It could be time for the company to move Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai in their separate paths.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has also primarily been a SmackDown Superstar, and it may be time for him and his Bloodline stable to move to RAW.

Possibilities are endless when it comes to the WWE Draft 2023, and fans have every reason to be excited about the rollercoaster ride.

