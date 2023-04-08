The WWE Draft could mean that Roman Reigns is stripped of a title and a new champion is crowned

Roman Reigns' time with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has been nothing short of exhilarating. However, after Triple H announced on the latest episode of SmackDown that the WWE Draft will be held soon, it may now be time to split The Tribal Chief's world titles.

Roman Reigns currently holds the unified WWE Universal Championship and has done so since winning his second title at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief won the Universal Title in 2020 and has amassed over 940 days during the reign.

Now, with the draft coming up, WWE may decide to give each brand its own title. That was the first thing that fans jumped on as soon as the WWE Draft was announced. If that's the case, then it's time for a new WWE Champion to be crowned.

As to who that could be - the choice seems obvious. While Cody Rhodes, Brock, Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline are drawn into a feud together, another superstar who could use a title to push him into the stratosphere is Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has been without a main event title for a long time. He has created an incredible persona without it, but at the moment, the star is nothing short of white-hot. While it's understandable why WWE does not want The Visionary to be the one beating Reigns right now, if the titles were split, it would be the perfect chance for him to become a champion.

Seth Rollins could have several major feuds as the new champion after the WWE Draft if the title is taken from Roman Reigns

While WWE has done an excellent job of building Roman Reigns, they are severely dependent on him and need an alternate name to fill up the gap should he not be there.

In this case, while Cody Rhodes is another big name, pushing Seth Rollins to that level would be the most obvious choice.

As the new champion, Rollins could feud with several stars like Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus, among others. He could elevate not only himself but these stars who have somewhat fallen by the wayside in recent months in the shadow of Roman Reigns.

If this does happen, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Who do you think should become the new champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

