When Triple H was announced to appear on SmackDown, fans feared that it would be much of the same as what he said on RAW - a "false" reassurance about WWE after the return of Vince McMahon. However, it was indeed a game-changing announcement.

You might recall that there was no WWE Draft in 2022. In the years before that, WWE made a habit of having the Draft happen in October, followed by Survivor Series in November. What made it odd was that there was inter-brand warfare between people who had just moved a month prior (or even less). This eventually led to a revamp of the Survivor Series concept itself, with last year featuring WarGames for the first time on the main roster.

This Friday, Triple H came to SmackDown with an eye to the future, as he announced that in just a "few short weeks," the WWE Draft will be returning.

This will mark the first WWE Draft in 1.5 years - with the last one happening in October 2021. He then announced that the Draft would genuinely change the game.

Many are worried that Triple H's position as the head of WWE creative is in jeopardy as Vince McMahon has returned. It was rumored that McMahon was firmly in charge of the RAW after WrestleMania, although reports have suggested that his presence was minimal on SmackDown this week.

