Injured overlooked WWE Superstar, who has been absent for more than 3 months, might challenge Roman Reigns next

Roman Reigns is in the middle of an invincible reign. It feels like, no matter who comes up against him, no one will be able to get the better of him. He defeated superstar after superstar, and after his win against Cody Rhodes, it feels like there's no one left.

However, fans are overlooking the existence of one superstar, who has been out for more than three months now. Even when he was present in WWE, he was not involved in the main event scene, despite being more than capable of the role.

AJ Styles' last year in WWE left a lot to be desired, but with his time in the company seemingly winding up now, there's a lot that he can still do. He has talked about retiring soon, and if that's indeed the case, then he deserves at least one more run at the top of the roster.

The best way for that would be for him to return and immediately be pushed to the main event. If AJ Styles challenges Roman Reigns directly, he might be pushed back to that level.

AJ Styles facing Roman Reigns makes perfect sense

With the WWE Draft coming up, if there's a title split again by chance, it could also mean that after the draft, he could go directly for the vacated championship.

If this means that he's crowned as a champion again before he retires, there could be very few superstars who deserve it as much as him.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 @SAFCNathn @WWE @TripleH It’s been too long. Time to return to the house that AJ Styles built. @WWE @TripleH It’s been too long. Time to return to the house that AJ Styles built. https://t.co/OPeYUiudvw

Styles, if he faces Reigns, might not have the best chance of winning, but the feud itself would help elevate him to a level where he would be in the conversation.

On top of that, the support of the Good Brothers might even put him on an equal footing with The Bloodline, something most challengers have missed a lot in their feuds.

With all this possibility, AJ Styles returning to face Roman Reigns seems like the most obvious choice as the Tribal Chief continues his reign.

