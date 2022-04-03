"I feel great about retirement coming up" - AJ Styles reflects on his WWE career (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has reflected on his successful wrestling career, stating that he's feeling good about his eventual retirement.

The Phenomenal One has captured multiple championships in WWE and main-evented several premium live events. He's also shared the ring with the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and The Undertaker. He's currently set to face another legend at WrestleMania 38: The Rated R Superstar, Edge.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, AJ discussed entering the twilight of his career, stating that he's happy with what he's been able to accomplish:

"We're getting to that point where I feel great about retirement coming up, eventually. Because I've had so many great matches with so many great guys, so it kinda puts your mind at ease that you were able to accomplish," said Styles. (02:12)

The Phenomenal One went on to describe how important WrestleMania is to him and other superstars who dreamed of one day competing in WWE:

"Seven years ago I didn't know I was ever going to have a WrestleMania moment, and now I think this will be number seven. I think. But that's huge for me, it's great, it's WrestleMania. It's bigger than anybody could ever think, because it's something that most of us always wanted to be a part of who were part of this business, and it's huge, man." (02:28)

AJ Styles on his upcoming match with Edge at WrestleMania 38

Ever since Edge made his in-ring return in 2020, many fans have named AJ Styles as one of the superstars they'd love to see him face. The dream match is finally about to happen as part of "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History".

Speaking to Kevin Kellam, AJ Styles stated that he's going to put on a good performance for the fans:

"I 100% believe that we'll have that magic. He reminds me a lot of the... I can't tell you why, John Cena and I have such great chemistry, but I feel like it's the same kind of [chemistry] with Edge, like it just works. We're different in a lot of ways but our thinking is similar." (01:30)

AJ Styles and Edge are two of WWE's most talented superstars and each has competed in numerous classic bouts. This is one of the most anticipated matches in recent memory, and it could turn out to be one of the biggest bouts in a 'Mania packed with instant classics and huge spectacles.

