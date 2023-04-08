"Titles finally splitting?" - WWE fans react to Triple H's big announcement on SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the wrestling world erupted in excitement as Triple H announced that the WWE Draft would return in a "few weeks."

This week, WWE had Triple H address the fans at the start of Monday Night RAW to convince everyone that the company isn't going anywhere after being sold to Endeavor.

He was on the blue brand today, talking about how incredible WrestleMania was and how the event shattered several records. The Hall of Famer confirmed that the WWE Draft would occur this year and asserted that this year's Draft would alter the game.

The WWE Universe stormed to Twitter to share their reactions to Triple H's massive announcement on SmackDown.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans left no stone unturned in imagining that they would get to see world titles separated because of the 2023 Draft.

However, a few WWE fans ribbed Vince McMahon. Fans asserted that Mr. McMahon should be drafted into "unemployment" or "retirement."

It remains to be seen if WWE will split the world titles after WrestleMania Goes Hollywood and McMahon takes on the creative driver's seat again.

