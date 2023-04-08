Why are fans concerned about Vince McMahon breaking up popular WWE stable? Here's what we know so far

Vince McMahon has reportedly reinstated himself at the top of the WWE creative, and it has allegedly sent shockwaves through the locker room. He seemingly ordered multiple script rewrites on the RAW after WrestleMania. Former women's champion Bayley was also affected by these changes, which led to concerns about the future of her stable.

Damage CTRL has been a highlight of the red brand almost every week. It debuted at SummerSlam last year, as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai took over the women's division alongside Bayley. It was reported that Bayley was set to accompany her Damage CTRL members last Monday, but Vince McMahon's WWE creative rewrites led to the plans being scrapped. The Role Model's absence led to SKY and Kai being defeated convincingly by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Since the red brand, fans have been genuinely concerned after reports hinted that Damage CTRL was heading for a split. Bayley's recent tweet about 'the end' of a love story has caused more worries, and some even suspect that she will be let go after her contract is up.

aleena @monebnks damage ctrl has been losing nonstop and they just lost AGAIN.. can they just split already?? like im tired. damage ctrl has been losing nonstop and they just lost AGAIN.. can they just split already?? like im tired.

Michael Latina @MichaelLatina @leronford Now damage ctrl is about to split relatively soon and Ronda/Shayna will be tag champs at mania. They'll try to get more people on the card and will throw teams together just to break them apart a few weeks later. Rinse/repeat. Triple H is no different than Vince @leronford Now damage ctrl is about to split relatively soon and Ronda/Shayna will be tag champs at mania. They'll try to get more people on the card and will throw teams together just to break them apart a few weeks later. Rinse/repeat. Triple H is no different than Vince

˗ˏˋwiki ᰔᩚ | fan account´ˎ˗ @luv4bayley its actually sad to think that this was the last time damage ctrl was actually booked correctly..

its actually sad to think that this was the last time damage ctrl was actually booked correctly..

MK @Razhazevil5 Idk Batley leaving WWE would be crazy but i don't think that's happening i think Damage CTRL is getting split under Vince's request is my guess. #WWERaw Idk Batley leaving WWE would be crazy but i don't think that's happening i think Damage CTRL is getting split under Vince's request is my guess. #WWERaw

GIVE DAMAGE CTRL A WIN I'M TIRED

Crissy, Utami Nakano enthusiast 🌹 🥰 @damagecontrolla 🖤 Whatever happens, I love Damage CTRL, the past, present & future. To me, they symbolized WWE’s potential, bc if used correctly, everyone would see why they’re all world class. I’m really hoping they get good things, each of them deserve the world imo 🤍 Whatever happens, I love Damage CTRL, the past, present & future. To me, they symbolized WWE’s potential, bc if used correctly, everyone would see why they’re all world class. I’m really hoping they get good things, each of them deserve the world imo 🤍❤️🖤 https://t.co/ObH7Lj7cEu

Damage CTRL had enormous hype surrounding it after its debut. After overpowering top babyfaces like Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss with their teamwork, the trio have since failed to dominate. SKY and Kai have dropped the tag titles, while Bayley's feud against Becky Lynch has failed to live up to the hype.

Vince McMahon rejected the idea of a Damage CTRL stable on WWE RAW

Damage CTRL was Bayley's brainchild. She reportedly pitched the idea of a heel stable several years before their SummerSlam 2022 debut. Raquel Rodriguez and Alba Fyre were pitched for an alternate version, while Tegan Nox was supposed to be the fourth member alongside Bayley.

According to reports, the idea of Damage CTRL was put up before Dakota Kai's release in April 2022. IYO SKY was also in NXT at that time. However, the idea was reportedly rejected as it didn't fit into Vince McMahon's WWE main roster vision. Only after his departure in July did the company proceed with Bayley's plans.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota We may be down… but never out. We will have our Wrestlemania moment, while representing all corners of the world. We may be down… but never out. We will have our Wrestlemania moment, while representing all corners of the world. 🇼🇸🇳🇿🇺🇸🇲🇽🇯🇵 https://t.co/4edHYAUt79

With speculation rife about their split, it remains to be seen what is in store for the popular faction and its leader and former women's champion, Bayley.

