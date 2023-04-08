Why are fans concerned about Vince McMahon breaking up popular WWE stable? Here's what we know so far

Vince McMahon has reportedly reinstated himself at the top of the WWE creative, and it has allegedly sent shockwaves through the locker room. He seemingly ordered multiple script rewrites on the RAW after WrestleMania. Former women's champion Bayley was also affected by these changes, which led to concerns about the future of her stable.
Damage CTRL has been a highlight of the red brand almost every week. It debuted at SummerSlam last year, as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai took over the women's division alongside Bayley. It was reported that Bayley was set to accompany her Damage CTRL members last Monday, but Vince McMahon's WWE creative rewrites led to the plans being scrapped. The Role Model's absence led to SKY and Kai being defeated convincingly by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
Since the red brand, fans have been genuinely concerned after reports hinted that Damage CTRL was heading for a split. Bayley's recent tweet about 'the end' of a love story has caused more worries, and some even suspect that she will be let go after her contract is up.
Damage CTRL had enormous hype surrounding it after its debut. After overpowering top babyfaces like Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss with their teamwork, the trio have since failed to dominate. SKY and Kai have dropped the tag titles, while Bayley's feud against Becky Lynch has failed to live up to the hype.
Vince McMahon rejected the idea of a Damage CTRL stable on WWE RAW
Damage CTRL was Bayley's brainchild. She reportedly pitched the idea of a heel stable several years before their SummerSlam 2022 debut. Raquel Rodriguez and Alba Fyre were pitched for an alternate version, while Tegan Nox was supposed to be the fourth member alongside Bayley.
According to reports, the idea of Damage CTRL was put up before Dakota Kai's release in April 2022. IYO SKY was also in NXT at that time. However, the idea was reportedly rejected as it didn't fit into Vince McMahon's WWE main roster vision. Only after his departure in July did the company proceed with Bayley's plans.
With speculation rife about their split, it remains to be seen what is in store for the popular faction and its leader and former women's champion, Bayley.