"It was very surprising" - Dakota Kai reveals how Damage CTRL was formed in WWE

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL joined La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules ahead of tonight's Premium Live Event.

Dakota was released from the company but returned at SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY and Bayley. The trio surrounded RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair but Becky Lynch stood by The EST's side. Belair will put her title on the line against The Role Model in a ladder match tonight at WWE Extreme Rules.

During the interview, the Women's Tag Team Champions were asked about how Damage CTRL was formed. Dakota Kai revealed that they found out about the group just a day before SummerSlam:

"So Bayley had this idea for a while, like a few years actually at this point. And leading into SummerSlam she just kind of gave it one last shot," said Kai. "Obviously, at that point, I wasn't with the company at the time, IYO was in NXT with an injury, so it was very surprising. We both found out maybe like a day before SummerSlam."

Damage CTRL on Bayley being a leader in WWE

Bayley has firmly established herself as the leader of Damage CTRL. She was ringside when IYO SKY and Dakota Kai won the Women's Tag Team Championships and is going after the RAW Women's Championship tonight at Extreme Rules.

During Damage CTRL's appearance on La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules, Dakota Kai said that Bayley is a natural leader in the locker room. She added that that being in a faction with her is a dream situation:

"She has a very natural way of leading others in like I don't know, she's obviously awesome. We both look up to Bayley a lot because with the stuff that she's done, to have us be in a faction with her is literally a dream situation," added Kai.

Damage CTRL has already made their presence felt on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Bayley can capture the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair tonight at Extreme Rules.

